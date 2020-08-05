Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris’ CPCT deferred till next year due to Covid

BHOPAL: The Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) for newly appointed patwaris has been postponed for a year. The order related to it has brought down the curtains on issue that was brewing for long.
The patwaris appointed in 2018 were given two years’ time to clear CPCT exam. However, the CPCT exam could not be conducted after March, 1, 2020, due to Covid pandemic. This has led to disappointment among patwaris waiting to appear in the exams after March.
It became an issue after some tehsildars issued notices to patwaris. The notices said that patwaris who haven’t cleared the CPCT exams will be dismissed from their services. “Threats by tehsildars became common that made lives of patwaris miserable,” said state Patwari Sangh president Upendra Baghel.
The patwari sangh then apprised the matter to principal secretary revenue and commissioner, land record. After deliberations by the senior officials, commissioner Gyaneshwar Patil, issued an order stating that one year extension will be given to patwaris to clear CPCT.
The new order issued by the commissioner, land records, has made it clear that this order stands specifically for particular instance and should not be quoted as an example later.
