Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris’ CPCT deferred till next year due to Covid

BHOPAL: The Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) for newly appointed patwaris has been postponed for a year. The order related to it has brought down the curtains on issue that was brewing for long.

The patwaris appointed in 2018 were given two years’ time to clear CPCT exam. However, the CPCT exam could not be conducted after March, 1, 2020, due to Covid pandemic. This has led to disappointment among patwaris waiting to appear in the exams after March.

It became an issue after some tehsildars issued notices to patwaris. The notices said that patwaris who haven’t cleared the CPCT exams will be dismissed from their services. “Threats by tehsildars became common that made lives of patwaris miserable,” said state Patwari Sangh president Upendra Baghel.