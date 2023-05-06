 Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Sangh submits memo over pay scale
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Patwari Sangh submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Singh Thakur, demanding 2800 grade pay.

Acting president of the district unit of the Sangh Devendra Jatav said that they had been working at a lower salary for over 25 years.

They demanded hike in salary, Jatav said, adding that the government put a lot of burden of work on Patwaris who are working for 56 wings other than the revenue department.

According to acting regional president Anju Narolia, the government has asked them to work as revenue inspectors whose demarcation work had been handed over to Patwari.

Patwaris are required to send messages for 24 hours through Whatsapp without any training, Narolia said.

