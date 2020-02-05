Madhya Pradesh: Patwari-in-waiting alleges lack of transparency in recruitment process

Only first two rounds of counseling were held online and selected candidates were invited but after that postings were being done from other categories like on compassionate grounds and transfers or change in choice filling.

Selected candidates have put on hold and are not being recruited, said an aspirant. Nobody from the department was ready to share any information related to training and postings of patwaris so Pradeep Mishra from Jabalpur filed an application seeking details.

The reply received on January 25, 2020 on RTI application revealed that 1115 posts were vacant after fifth round of posting. Discouraging RTI activists, revenue department asked them to file applications district wise to seek district wise details as posting process is being carried on at district level.

Reply received from about a dozen districts reveal that more than 300 posts were vacant in their districts till January month.

The selected candidates are demanding extension of validity of their results by another six months as posting process was delayed by the government. They are also demanding transparency in the whole process.