Madhya Pradesh: Patna Model 24x7 begins at two vaccination centres

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Patna Model 24x7 was started at two vaccination centres in the state on Monday. Bhopal has become the first district in Madhya Pradesh to adopt Patna Model (24x7) vaccination centres. Two vaccination centres are Rashidia School and Katju Hospital where the 24x7 Patna model has been started.

ADM Sandeep Karkatta said, “Initially, we have started the Patna Model 24x7 at two vaccination centres—Rashidia School and Katju Hospital. Gradually, we will increase such centres. It is the first district in Madhya Pradesh which has implemented Patna model 24x7 for covid-19 vaccination. Shortage of vaccine doses is immaterial for it. Such vaccination centres are good for beneficiaries as they will get vaccines of both the doses as per their convenience.”