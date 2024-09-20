 Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena

Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena

Party organises tractor-trolley rally in Morena

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha member of the Congress Ashok Singh has said the state is passing through a pitiable condition, but the problems the farmers are facing are very serious.  

The heavy rain and shortage of seeds have dealt a severe blow to the farmers, but the government is buying crops from at 10-year-old rate, Singh said. Although there is a shortage of power supply, the farmers are getting power bills that show a huge amount.

Singh also criticised Union Minister Rawneet Singh Bittu and UP’s minister of state Raghuraj Singh for making unsavory remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The Congress demanded the Union Government and the UP government to act tough against both the ministers. Singh made the statement at a tractor-trolley rally on Friday. 

Read Also
Bhopal Police Launches 'Safe-Unsafe Touch' Campaign After 3-Year-Old Girl Was Raped By Her School...
article-image

Thousands of Congress men took part in the rally which crossed three kilometers and reached the collectorate where they handed over a memorandum to the district administration.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion

The district administration also took several measures to deal with the protesters.

BJP policies anti-farmer, says ex-minister

Rewa: The Congress has said that the Central Government and state government led by the BJP are against farmers. The party leaders made the statement at a tractor-rally on Friday. 

A large number of tractor-trolleys took part in the procession which ended at the office of the commissioner.

Former minister Kamleshwar Patel went to the rally by driving a tractor-trolley.  He spoke about the government’s failures to solve the farmers’ problems. Patel also criticised the ruling party for making unsavory statements against the Congress leaders for cheap publicity. If lawful action is not taken against the BJP leaders, the Congress will take the laws into their hands, Patel said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting

Bhopal Smart City CEO To Lose Chair For Skipping Minister’s Meeting

AIIMS Bhopal Removes Brain Clot Through ‘Stentriever’ Device

AIIMS Bhopal Removes Brain Clot Through ‘Stentriever’ Device

DPC To Schools: Ensure Police Verification Of School Staff In Bhopal

DPC To Schools: Ensure Police Verification Of School Staff In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 20K Cr Investment Proposal At Kolkata Road Show

Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 20K Cr Investment Proposal At Kolkata Road Show

Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena

Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena