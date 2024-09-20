Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha member of the Congress Ashok Singh has said the state is passing through a pitiable condition, but the problems the farmers are facing are very serious.

The heavy rain and shortage of seeds have dealt a severe blow to the farmers, but the government is buying crops from at 10-year-old rate, Singh said. Although there is a shortage of power supply, the farmers are getting power bills that show a huge amount.

Singh also criticised Union Minister Rawneet Singh Bittu and UP’s minister of state Raghuraj Singh for making unsavory remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The Congress demanded the Union Government and the UP government to act tough against both the ministers. Singh made the statement at a tractor-trolley rally on Friday.

Thousands of Congress men took part in the rally which crossed three kilometers and reached the collectorate where they handed over a memorandum to the district administration.

The district administration also took several measures to deal with the protesters.

BJP policies anti-farmer, says ex-minister

Rewa: The Congress has said that the Central Government and state government led by the BJP are against farmers. The party leaders made the statement at a tractor-rally on Friday.

A large number of tractor-trolleys took part in the procession which ended at the office of the commissioner.

Former minister Kamleshwar Patel went to the rally by driving a tractor-trolley. He spoke about the government’s failures to solve the farmers’ problems. Patel also criticised the ruling party for making unsavory statements against the Congress leaders for cheap publicity. If lawful action is not taken against the BJP leaders, the Congress will take the laws into their hands, Patel said.