Madhya Pradesh: Passengers buses to run at full load from today, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

All passenger buses will resume their operations in the state from Thursday. The buses will be allowed to run at full capacity, said
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, adding, that the bus drivers and other staffers will have to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. Chouhan was reviewing the arrangements made to combat Covid through video conferencing on Wednesday.
Even as the government has announced resumptions of the running of buses at full capacity, the bus operators may keep their vehicles off roads as all their demands have not been met as yet.
The chief minister asked officials to ensure effective implementation of early detection and immediate treatment of the disease. “All collectors should make best arrangements for adequate testing, treatment in their districts. Ensure all arrangements by constantly monitoring the officers incharge of districts,” he said.
Speaking further, he said that there have been reports of delay in releasing corona test reports in certain districts. “In such cases, divisional commissioners should ensure that test reports are received within 24 hours,” Chouhan added. He asked collectors to step up testing rate if it is low in their districts.
‘Govt hasn’t informed us’
The bus operators have not been informed about the government decision to ply buses at full strength. The bus operators’ association alleged that the government is putting undue pressure on them to operate the buses. One of the members said that the home department had issued orders to operate buses on July 3. But the district collectors did not issue permission letter till Wednesday evening. He also alleged that the government has not waived road tax from March to August and it is taking decision without talking to operators.