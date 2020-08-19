Madhya Pradesh: Passengers buses to run at full load from today, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

All passenger buses will resume their operations in the state from Thursday. The buses will be allowed to run at full capacity, said

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, adding, that the bus drivers and other staffers will have to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. Chouhan was reviewing the arrangements made to combat Covid through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Even as the government has announced resumptions of the running of buses at full capacity, the bus operators may keep their vehicles off roads as all their demands have not been met as yet.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure effective implementation of early detection and immediate treatment of the disease. “All collectors should make best arrangements for adequate testing, treatment in their districts. Ensure all arrangements by constantly monitoring the officers incharge of districts,” he said.