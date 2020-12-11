Madhya Pradesh: Parts of western state receive light showers, upper air cyclonic circulation caused drizzle

Bhopal: Large parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, received light showers due an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, an IMD official said on Friday. These areas received intermittent drizzle since Thursday afternoon.

This rain activity is likely to extend to the state’s eastern region in the next two days, he said. These light showers are going to lower the maximum temperature in the state, PK Saha, a senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Departments Bhopal office, said.

The northern parts of the state are expected to experience foggy mornings from Saturday, he said. Districts coming under Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions in the western MP received light showers in past 24 hours.