Madhya Pradesh: Parties in dilemma over by-poll dates

There is a dilemma over by-elections to be held in MP as the date for Joura by-election has been extended.
Agar assembly constituency fell vacant in January. It is completing six months without an election in July. All other 22 seats will complete six months without an election on September 19.
However, nobody knows when the by-elections will be held in these areas. According to sources in Election Commission, a decision on dates for by-elections will be taken depending on the situation arising out of corona pandemic.
The commission indicates everything will depend on the situation in areas where the elections are to be held.
If the by-polls cannot be held in September, they may be conducted in November when Bihar elections are due. The commission may be gearing up for all the by-elections in the state along with Bihar assembly polls.
As far as the number of corona positive cases is concerned, MP is on the seventh position. The corona pandemic has spread to most constituencies where by-polls are to be held.
The coronavirus has spread to Indore, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sagar, Mandsaur, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Shahdol, Raisen, Dewas, Guna and Dhar. Most by-elections will be held in Gwalior-Chambal region. The number of patients in these places increased after the arrival of migrant workers.
As the dates for by-polls are yet to be decided, the political parties are in catch-22 situation. Sometimes, they intensify campaigning and slow it later.
The Congress party intensified its campaigning. Every former minister was given charge of each of the 22 constituencies. A member of the party was also with them. After lockdown was lifted, the BJP intensified activities. Election Commission had recently held a meeting on elections and the by-elections but no decision could be taken on the dates.
