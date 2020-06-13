Madhya Pradesh: Parties in dilemma over by-poll dates

There is a dilemma over by-elections to be held in MP as the date for Joura by-election has been extended.

Agar assembly constituency fell vacant in January. It is completing six months without an election in July. All other 22 seats will complete six months without an election on September 19.

However, nobody knows when the by-elections will be held in these areas. According to sources in Election Commission, a decision on dates for by-elections will be taken depending on the situation arising out of corona pandemic.

The commission indicates everything will depend on the situation in areas where the elections are to be held.

If the by-polls cannot be held in September, they may be conducted in November when Bihar elections are due. The commission may be gearing up for all the by-elections in the state along with Bihar assembly polls.