Madhya Pradesh: Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra raises issue of Nathuram Godse’s worshipper in House

BHOPAL: Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Minister has raised the issue of induction of a Hindu Mahasabha member, Babulal Chaurasia, into the Congress. Mishra made the statement in the House on Monday.

Chaurasia, a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, which was involved in assassinating Mahatma Gandhi, was recently inducted into the Congress. Mishra accused the Congress of admitting into the party someone who was a “worshipper of an assassin”. He said Congress legislator Lakshman Singh had raised the issue outside the House, but he avoided saying anything about it in the Assembly. Singh said he would speak about it in Gwalior.

Earlier, Mishra told media persons that the Congress had only used Mahatma’s name on currency notes and in photographs. On the other hand, the issue has kicked up dust in the Congress.

After Congress leaders Arun Yadav, Manak Agarwal and Subhash Sojtia vehemently opposed the induction of Chaurasia into the party, the matter has gone to the All-India Congress Committee that will take a decision on the issue.