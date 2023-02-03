Madhya Pradesh: Parked truck on middle of state highway leads to killing of 3 bikers

Accident | Representative Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Three bike riders died, and one was injured in a road mishap that happened on Thursday night in Majhgawan Bhatta area in Satna. After receiving information, police launched an investigation.

Two deceased identified as Awadhesh Chaudhary and Vivek Chaudhary, were traveling to Khama Khuja village from Satna on a motorcycle, died on the spot after colliding with a roadside parked truck.

Similarly, two other bike riders - Ramnaresh Bunkar and Ramprakash Kushwaha who were coming from Satna after distributing wedding cards rammed into the same parked truck in which Ramnaresh died on the spot and Ramprakash suffered serious injuries.

According to an informer, a truck was the reason behind the acciden which was parked it in such a way that it covered more than half of the road of Chitrakoot-Kothi state Highway, making it difficult for the vehicles to apply brakes on time. Police took the body of both the deceased and kept it in mortuary for post-mortem proceedings.

