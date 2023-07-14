Madhya Pradesh: Parents Urged To Send Kids To School Daily

Representative Photo

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): Academic Resource Person (ARP) Pradeep Soni has appealed to parents to send their children to school daily. He made the appeal at a parent-teacher meeting that held after instructions from director general of basic education in a primary school at Guggarwara in the first week of July.

Soni also informed parents and teachers about various educational schemes launched by the department. The schemes included Nipun Bharat Abhiyan, Sharda Scheme and Kayakalp Abhiyan. Soni urged the parents to send children to school daily.

Headmaster Hemant Tiwari spoke about the theft of various items from the school during the summer vacation. He urged the parents to cooperate with the school management, so that such incidents might not occur. Besides Soni, Ravindra Singh Parmar, Khushboo Saini, Sanjay Maya, Man Singh Rajbahadur and others were present at the meeting.