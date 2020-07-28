Madhya Pradesh: Parents concerned over fee hike knock MPCPCR’s door, file plaints

The confusion over whether and under which head fees can be charged by private schools for the months when the schools remained closed, is getting murkier by the day. Another dimension has been added to the controversy with some parents alleging that many schools have hiked their tuition fees to get around the state government’s order that they can charge fee only under the ‘Tuition’ head. The MP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) says it has received many complaints to this effect.

All schools in the state are closed since the second week of March. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that schools would be allowed to charge only tuition fee from the students. Some schools as also groups of parents moved the Gwalior and Indore benches of the Jabalpur High Court against this order. The two benches gave contradictory judgments. Now, the case is being heard by a two-judge bench of Jabalpur High Court. The next hearing is scheduled for August 10.

Meanwhile, the schools have started online classes and are pressurising the parents to pay fees. Some parents are paying up while others are waiting for the HC judgment. Rumours on social media that the HC has barred schools from charging any fee have added further to the confusion.

Besides, some parents say that the schools are asking them to pay fees under other heads, too. The parents of Pooja, a class 10 student of a leading CBSE school in the city, told Free Press that they have paid Rs 3,600 as tuition fee of their daughter. But they are still getting messages demanding another Rs 4,000 as Annual Fee.