Madhya Pradesh: Pantry Car Manager Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Woman Inside Moving Train In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a woman inside a moving train in February 2022, the district prosecution officer said on Wednesday.

The district prosecution officer added that the survivor woman was on her way to her hometown Delhi from Mumbai, when the incident took place inside a moving train.

District prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema said that the survivor woman is a native resident of Delhi, who had gone to Mumbai in February 2022. As soon as she reached Mumbai, the people there warned her to return, as woman trafficking is prevalent there.

The woman boarded a train to go back to Delhi, but had to get down at Bhusawal station as the train was crowded. On the same day, she boarded the Sampark Kranti express from Bhusawal at 6 in the evening and went to an AC coach. The pantry manager of the train arrived there and advised her to go to the General bogie and rest.

As soon as the duo reached near the pantry, the man forcibly took her inside the pantry and raped her. When the woman screamed, he slapped her thrice and hurled abuses at her.

She then approached two men sitting in the nearby bogie and narrated her ordeal to them. As soon as the train reached Bhopal, both the men took her to the Government Railway Police (GRP) Bhopal and registered a complaint against the accused.

The police collared the accused identified as Bhupendra Singh Tomar (32), who was produced in the court. The court inspected all the technical evidences and even matched the DNA report, which turned out to be positive. The court then sentenced Tomar to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 8 thousand on him.