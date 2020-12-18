Madhya Pradesh: Panna reserve’s T3 tiger freed of radio collar

BHOPAL : The collar of tiger T3 in Panna Tiger Reserve was removed on Friday. T3 is considered to be one the ‘founder’ tigers in Panna Tiger Reserve. The radio collar on its neck had caused some injuries and, therefore, was taken out, said a forest official.

The tiger was tranquilized in the Bhusor beat of the Chandranagar core beat in Panna Tiger Reserve, after which the collar was removed. Officials of the department have decided not to put any collar around his neck as it has attained age. Tracking of this tiger will be done in alternative traditional ways — using elephant and so forth.

T3 was brought in the Panna tiger reserve in 2009-2010 when Panna had lost its entire tiger population. A male tiger and two female tigers were introduced in Panna then as part of repopulation plan. T3 was the male introduced then and present tiger population in Panna is its progeny.