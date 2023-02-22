e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Panna man rushes his critical wife to hospital on a handcart after delay in ambulance

A social worker Mukesh Chaurasia of Mohandra village, called the ambulance after seeing the critical woman on handcart and sent her to hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Passersby on Panna road were shocked at the sight of a helpless man rushing his critical wife to hospital on a handcart after delay in ambulance. The incident happened on Tuesday morning.

On seeing this, a social worker of the village immediately arranged the ambulance and sent her to the hospital. Critical, the woman was referred to Jabalpur for treatment in absence of doctors in government hospital.

According to information, Usha Lakhera (age 34), resident of Mohandra village, was not keeping well since four days. On Tuesday, when suddenly her condition started deteriorating, her husband called ambulance to take her to hospital. However, tired of the delay in ambulance, the husband decided to take his wife to hospital on a handcart.

He, along with his wife on handcart, was on his way to the hospital, when social worker Mukesh Chaurasia, saw them and called an ambulance.

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Nayak, while commenting on this painful incident criticised the MP government and their poor facilities.

article-image

