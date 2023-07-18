Madhya Pradesh: Panchtatva Sanrakshan Samiti Celebrates 18th Foundation Day, Plants Saplings Of 21 Different Species

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Panchtatva Sanrakshan Samiti based in Ganj Basoda celebrated its 18th foundation day on Monday in the town. On the occasion, the committee planted saplings of 21 different species at the Sanjay Gandhi college of the town, such as Silver Oak plant, Jamun plant, Amla plant, Gulmohar plant and various other saplings.

Sources said that the Pacnhtatva Sanrakshan Samiti has also begun distributing saplings free of cost from Monday onwards, which will go on for the entire year. Treasurer of the committee, Pramod Singh Rajput was present on the occasion, who said that in view of imbalance of ecosystem and global warming, planting trees and saplings is the only way to induce balance in the environment.

Principal of the college, Mani Mohan Mehta said that during the Covid-19 era, all of us have realised the importance of trees and planting saplings is the need of the hour now. Representative of the member of parliament (MP), Devendra Yadav informed that the committee has been dedicated towards environment conservation from the last 18 years. He added that the committee has vowed to plant a total of 200 saplings on the premises of Sanjay Gandhi college.

