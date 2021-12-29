Madhya Pradesh panchayat polls cancelled, announces SEC

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh State Elections Commission (SEC), cancelled panchyat polls on Tuesday, which were slated to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16.

The SEC took the decision after seeking legal opinions in view of the state government withdrawing its own ordinance. The commission secretary BS Jamod confirmed the information.

However, Central government has approached Supreme Court with appeal to make it a party in hearing of Panchayat poll of Madhya Pradesh. SC has fixed hearing on January 3 so all eyes are on SC order.

SEC general secretary BS Jamod said, "As state government withdrew its own ordinance regarding delimitation, roster and reservation so Election Commission has cancelled the panchayat polls. Now as matter is pending with Supreme Court so all depend on its decision. However, currently, if SC orders for panchayat polls, it will be held on basis of roster and reservation of 2019."

Earlier, the state cabinet, December 26, withdrew its own ordinance brought to annul the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous government in 2019.

The present BJP government in MP had brought the ordinance last month to annul the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous Congress-led government in 2019. On the basis of this ordinance, the panchayat election process was started as per the delimitation and reservation rotation of 2014.

The Supreme Court earlier this month had stayed the poll process on seats reserved for OBCs in the panchayat elections in MP and re-notified these seats for the general category.

A day after the SC's order, the State Election Commission (SEC) had decided to postpone the panchayat election process on the seats reserved for OBCs. Before the SC's order, a total of 155 posts of members of jila panchayats, 1,273 members of janpad panchayats, 4,058 sarpanchs, and 64,353 posts of panch were reserved for OBCs during this election process.

On December 4, the SEC had announced polling for 859 posts of district panchayats across 52 districts in MP, 6,727 posts under 313 Janpad Panchayats, Sarpanchs of 22,581 village panchayats and 3,62,754 posts of Panch members will be held in three phases - on January 6, January 28 and February 16.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:05 AM IST