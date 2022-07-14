Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat poll results trickle in, BJP ahead

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election results of janpad panchayats in the state have started coming in. Counting of all 313 janpad panchayats is going on. So far, 227 results have come out for janpads, out of which 160 are supported by the BJP and 68 by the Congress. At the same time, ‘others’ have won only 3.

The BJP has claimed that it has captured both janpad panchayats of Bhopal-Berasia and Phanda. At the same time, BJP's board is going to be formed in three out of four janpad panchayats in Indore. At the same time, in the area of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the BJP is on the verge of a one-sided victory.

However, Congress is pushing hard in Ichhawar in Sehore. After previous elections BJP had occupied 214 janpad panchayats.

In CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district Sehore, out of five janpad panchayats, BJP is leading in four and Congress in one. Congress is likely to open account in Sehore, Nasrullaganj, Ichhawar, Ashta and Budni.

Congress has won in Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara and Digvijaya Singh's Raghogarh. Senior leaders of both the political parties- BJP and the Congress- have now become active and establishing contact with the winning candidates to ensure win of their party board in the janpad and zilla panchayats.