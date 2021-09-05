Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat officials, staffers brought under CM Covid-19 ex gratia scheme

BHOPAL: State Government has issued orders to cover panchayat officials in Mukhyamantri (CM) Covid-19 special ex gratia scheme. A sum of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased who died during the second wave of coronavirus earlier this year.

The government employees, workers, including permanent, regular, daily wagers, adhoc, contractual, outsource and other government officers are covered under the scheme, as per a letter issued by the panchayat and rural development department, on Saturday.

Officials working in panchayat and rural development, which includes superintendent, assistant accountant, accountant, steno, assistant grade-II, grade-III, and employees like driver, peon and chowkidar of the parent department panchayat are also covered under the scheme.

The other employees of Janpad panchayat who will get the benefit are assistant accountant, accountant, assistant grade-II, grade-III, driver, peon and chowkidar. The workers posted at village panchayat like secretary and getting salary from panchayat account will also be the part of the scheme.

The motive of the scheme is to provide financial help to those families who had lost their member to Covid-19 or else have died of post corona complications within 60 days of their discharge from hospital.

The district collectors have been assigned the responsibility to sanction amounts to beneficiaries in their respective districts.

The state government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of persons who have died due to coronavirus during the second Covid-19 wave -between March 2021 and June 2021.

All employees serving the state government, including regulars, daily wagers, contractual employees, outsourced or working in corporations, commissions and so forth, will be covered under the scheme It also covers Kotwars, Anganwadi and Asha workers.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:16 PM IST