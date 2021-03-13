Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat, local bodies’ polls send government into a tizzy

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been made the star campaigner for the West Bengal polls. So, he has to go to Bengal to campaign for the party. Other lawmakers and leaders of the party may be deployed for campaigning in Bengal, too. For that reason, it may be a problem for the party to arrange for leaders to campaign for the urban bodies’ polls.

State Election Commissioner BP Singh has said he is ready to conduct the urban bodies’ polls. The political parties, however, want that the panchayat elections be held before the urban bodies’ polls. According to Singh, if the preparations for the panchayat elections are made, the dates will be declared in a month. If that does not happen, the dates for the urban bodies’ elections will be declared, he has said, adding that the dates for one of the two elections will be declared in a month.

BJP makes Bhanot’s demand an issue

Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot raised a demand in the House that the local bodies’ elections should not be conducted through VVPAT. Now, the BJP is supporting Bhanot’s demand that the elections may be put off on the pretext of doing away with the VVPAT system. The BJP leaders are reportedly saying that the Congress’s demand for conducting the local polls without VVPAT and EVMs is justified. According to minister for cooperatives Arvind Bhadoria, the State Election Commission should look into Bhanod’s demand.

Water scarcity, price hike could cause BJP trouble

The government is facing problems because of certain issues, besides the absence of senior leaders of the party from the state. There is water scarcity in May and June in the urban areas. Apart from that, the hike in the prices of petroleum products and cooking gas has created difficulties for the BJP. The power tariff may be hiked in April. Other than that, there may be undeclared power cuts because of the poor financial health of the electricity department. So, the government wants to keep away from facing the people in the urban bodies’ elections.