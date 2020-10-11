Madhya Pradesh: Palace comes to Congress and it’s never the other way around, says Kamal Nath

In a veiled attack on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former chief minister Kamal Nath said that ‘Congress never goes not Palace, it is palace that comes to Congress. He was addressing a public meeting in Ashoknagar, on Sunday.

Taking a jibe at BJP leaders, the state Congress president said, “I am not any Maharaj, no one is my slave, I am not Mama, and do carry coconut in pocket, I don’t make any announcement, I don’t lie, I never sold tea, I am just Kamal Nath. I did not raise the dog’s mausoleum. I had constructed a Hanuman temple for the people in Chhindwara.”

Kamal Nath congratulated the people of Ashoknagar saying that they have sent a strong message across the state that they were ‘free now’. Nath said he did not come to appeal to people to vote for the party, but to strengthen the bond they share. ‘Before casting the vote, just think about youth, farmers and the future of all people of the state,’ appealed Nath.