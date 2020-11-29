Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi froze at 7° Celsius, Bhopal recorded a rise of 3.6°

BHOPAL: Pachmarhi froze at 7° Celsius, while Mandla recorded 7.8° Celsius on Saturday night. The temperature was below 10° Celsius at Raisen, Datia, Gwalior, Umaria, Khajuraho and Nowgaon. Datia and Nowgaon recorded 9.1° Celsius each, while Gwalior recorded 8.9° Celsius. Raisen and Umaria recorded 9.4° Celsius each, while Khajuraho recorded 9.5° Celsius.

However, other places recorded a sharp rise in day temperature. Ujjain recorded a rise of 7° Celsius in the day temperature which settled at 31° Celsius. Dhar, too, recorded a rise of 3.9° Celsius in day temperature.

There was a sharp rise in day temperature in the state capital, while the night temperature, too, rose by 1° Celsius. Bhopal recorded a rise of 3.6°Celsius in the day temperature which settled at 30.1° Celsius, 2.4° Celsius above normal, while it recorded a low of 12.4° Celsius, slightly below normal.

Similarly, Indore recorded a rise of 3.8° Celsius in the day temperature which settled at 29° Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.7° Celsius, slightly below normal. Khandwa recorded a rise of 3.6° Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 32.1° Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, there will not be any drastic change in the weather in the next 24 hours. However, the temperature will drop by 2° Celsius to 3° in some parts of the central regions over the next 24 hours.