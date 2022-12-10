e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Min temp on Dec 9

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pachmarhi froze at 5 degrees Celsius while Nowgaon shivered at 5.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Intense cold continued in Madhya Pradesh for the third consecutive day.

However, meteorological department has predicted occurence of rain around December 12 due to moisture feeding from Mandous cyclone.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said that just because of Mandous cyclone, there is moisture feeding in central parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh and it will cause rain in next couple of days. Cloudy weather will also prevail due to moisture feeding and temperature may soar during clouds.

Min temp on Dec 9

Cities tem(deg/cel)

Pachmarhi 5.0

Nowgaon 5.5

Umaria 6.4

Raisen 7.4

Narsingpur 7.6

Betul 7.6

Malajhkhand 7.7

Datia 8.0

Khajuraho 8.2

Gwalior 8.3

article-image

