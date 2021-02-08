Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 3.0°C & Umaria shivers at 5.4°C

Bhopal: Pachmarhi froze at 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Umaria shivered at 5.4 degrees Celsius and Nowgaon recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius as night temperature on Sunday night. Pachmarhi recorded a sharp drop of 4.0 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman attributed the drop in night temperature to a northerly wind pattern. Icy winds are blowing in from the northern belt, which is in the grip of an intense cold wave.

Raisen recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius as the night temperature, while it recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius. Betul recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius. Khandwa and Khargone recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius. Datia recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius and Gwalior recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius. Ujjain recorded 7.0 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures

As far as the day temperatures are concerned, they recorded a rise at most of the places. Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a marginal drop of 0.1 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a rise of 2.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a drop of 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Dhar recorded a rise of 3.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 29.6 degrees Celsius. Even Pachmarhi recorded a rise of 3.6 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius. However, Mandla recorded a drop of 1.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 24.6 degrees Celsius. Sidhi also recorded a drop of 1.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 25.6 degrees Celsius.