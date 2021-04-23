Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen shortage leaves private hospitals in Bhopal high and dry

BHOPAL: Oxygen shortage continued in the state capital leaving the private hospitals in the city high and dry. For these hospitals, it is an everyday struggle to procure oxygen for their patients. Even the family members are moving from pillar to post for oxygen cylinders for their Cocid-infected relatives. At AIIMS, all beds are full and no patient will be admitted.
Ensuring oxygen supply is not only a major issue for the private hospitals, but even for the administration. BHEL is supplying 600 cylinders. Besides, Bharti Air Product has been making 900 cylinders directly from the air.
The administration has claimed that it is supplying oxygen cylinders to the private hospitals whenever they demand. Their demands are increasing as the number of patients is increasing day by day. But, in spite of this, the administration has been making sure that the hospitals are getting oxygen supply. Under the supervision of SDMs, the entire oxygen supply chain is being monitored.
A Miracles Hospital executive said that they have to stand in queue for oxygen cylinders every day. They hardly get any cylinders. Even the staff have to rush to the Govindpura industrial area to get oxygen cylinders. This is how they have been managing the show.
An Empire Hospital executive said that they have only 10 beds for Covid patients, but, in spite of this, they are not getting sufficient oxygen. They are finding it difficult to make arrangements of oxygen for even those 10 patients.
A Narmada Trauma Centre executive said, ìToday, we got cylinders; but we donít know how long itíll last or how weíll get more cylinders. However, the vendors are supplying oxygen, but our demand is so high that itís difficult to fulfil it.î
Even a Paliwal Hospital executive said that the number of patients is increasing, so, with the increasing demand, oxygen is in short supply. It is difficult to get oxygen.
