Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen shortage leaves private hospitals in Bhopal high and dry

BHOPAL: Oxygen shortage continued in the state capital leaving the private hospitals in the city high and dry. For these hospitals, it is an everyday struggle to procure oxygen for their patients. Even the family members are moving from pillar to post for oxygen cylinders for their Cocid-infected relatives. At AIIMS, all beds are full and no patient will be admitted.

Ensuring oxygen supply is not only a major issue for the private hospitals, but even for the administration. BHEL is supplying 600 cylinders. Besides, Bharti Air Product has been making 900 cylinders directly from the air.

The administration has claimed that it is supplying oxygen cylinders to the private hospitals whenever they demand. Their demands are increasing as the number of patients is increasing day by day. But, in spite of this, the administration has been making sure that the hospitals are getting oxygen supply. Under the supervision of SDMs, the entire oxygen supply chain is being monitored.