Madhya Pradesh: Owners of stray cattle to be sent to jail, says Official

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh):

As stray cattle are roaming about the city and causing accidents, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh directed the revenue officials and those of civic body to impose fine on the owners of such cattle.

Collector Neeraj Kumar has directed the officials to impose a fine on the owners of the cattle which are moving around the city.

On the heels of collector’s instruction, revenue inspector Amar Singh Uke said that photographs of the stray cattle would be sent to the veterinary department.

The owners of those cattle would be found out with the help of the department and fines imposed on them, he said.

The owners of such cattle will be sent to jail if they fail to take care of their livestock, he said.

Besides bikers and four-wheeler drivers pedestrians find it difficult to go anywhere, said residents.

Although the four-wheelers and bikers blow horns the cattle do not move, they said.

Whenever the commuters try pass by the cattle get up. The bikers lose control of their vehicles and fall to the ground.

The heavy vehicles passing through the city at night hit the stray cattle many of whom have lost their lives in accidents.

There are cowsheds in the area, but the civic body has failed to shift those cattle to the cowsheds, the citizens said.

In the meantime, a youth in the city saved the life of a calf that was hit by a vehicle near Narmada temple. The calf was seriously injured.

The youth Anubhav Dubey informed Dr Satish Dubey who treated the calf.

The rising number of road accidents because of the stray animals has forced the district administration to plunge into action.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021