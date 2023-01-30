Madhya Pradesh: Overcast sky in Bhopal, Malhargarh records 3 cm rain

The overcast sky in Bhopal | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Clouds loomed across the sky in Bhopal on Monday while the weather remained chilly.

The meteorological department has forecast occurrence of light rain accompanied by thunder in many districts in next 48 hours. On Monday, Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees above normal.

The meteorological department has forecast fall in temperatures by two to three degrees in next 48 hours. Meanwhile, showers are likely to occur at isolated places in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Betul, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Rain will be accompanied by thunder in Gwalior, Chambal divisions and districts including Vidisha, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Niwari.

In last 24 hours, rainfall occurred in Chambal, Gwalior and Ujjain divisions. About 3 cm rain was recorded in Malhargarh (Mandsaur district) followed by 2 cm rainfall each in Karhal, Bhanpura, Vijaypur, Manasa, Neemach, Jawad, Mandsaur, Alipur, Kailaras recorded 1 cm rainfall each.