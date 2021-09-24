Madhya Pradesh: Overall vaccination tally crosses 6 crore

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, reported 36 Covid cases in last 24 hours including 30 cases alone reported from Mhow. Indore reported 32 while Bhopal reported 3 Covid cases while Vidisha reported one positive case.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh’s overall vaccination tally crossed 6 crore with figure standing at 6,02,66,667. First dose tally went to 4,65,96,989 and second dose tally went to 1,36,69,678.

Home minister Narottam Mishra tweeted, “30 army men have been found corona positive, positive rate went up to 0.05 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. However, recovery rate is still 98.7 per cent. All the army men had come from other place. We have to maintain precaution.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tweeted expressing deep concern over 30 cases from Mhow. He appealed to people to be cautious and adhere to corona protocol.

Madhya Pradesh is going to hold another mega Covid vaccination campaign on September 27 to achieve the target of administering 100 per cent first dose to all eligible people. The state government has been organising special drives to expand vaccination coverage.

Pregnant women

Madhya Pradesh leads with 2,15,097 pregnant women vaccination and second dose of 24472 dose in country. Tamil Nadu is at second position with 2,00465 and 11813 first and second dose respectively. Andhra Pradesh came third and Odisha fourth and Karnataka is at fifth position.

ALSO READ Cadila Healthcare enters pact with Shilpa Medicare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 09:18 PM IST