Madhya Pradesh: Overall coronavirus situation stabilising, says union government

New Delhi/Bhopal: , May 15 (PTI) The overall COVID-19 situation in the country is stabilizing and the government will work towards ensuring further stabilisation, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Saturday.

At a press conference on Saturday, top health officials said 10 states account for 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

The Union Health Ministry said 11 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, 17 have less than 50,000 cases while eight have active cases between 50,000 and one lakh.

It also said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, which are recording a high number of novel coronavirus cases, are also reporting decline in the number of active cases.

Twenty-four states have a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent while Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have reported a major drop in case positivity, it said.