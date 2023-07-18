Madhya Pradesh: Over Three Lakh Devotees Flock To Jatashanker Dham

FPJ

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): More than three lakh devotees flocked to Jatashanker Dham on Monday on occasion of the new moon of July. The devotees began to reach the place from Sunday night.

According to president of Jatashankar temple trust Arvind Agarwal, this is the only temple that is open at night on the occasion of Amavasya (new moon).

Devotees danced to the tune of music and worshiped Lord Shiva throughout the night on Monday.

Because of huge crowd, the devotees were urged to return to their homes after taking and after having Dasrhan of the deity, said Agarwal.

There was a massive traffic gridlock because of the crowd. Local legislator Rajesh Shukla also offered prayers at the temple and directed the police to step up security and help the devotees.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Tehsilder and sub-divisional officer of police were present at the site. Apart from Jatashankar temple, thousands of devotees visited Matangeshwar temple where a special prayer is offered to the deity on the occasion of Amavasya (new moon) on Monday in the month of Shravan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)