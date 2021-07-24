Madhya Pradesh: Over 9 lakh receive jab against coronavirus in a day

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported around 9,16,756 vaccinations on Saturday taking overall tally to 2,77,07,815. First dose tally has climbed to 2,31,75,647 and second dose figure stands at 45,32,168. Inoculation was held at 4,381 vaccination centres, of these 23 are located in private hospitals. Indore led the state with 57,892 vaccinations followed by Bhopal with 35,678. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 27,639 and 32,576 vaccinations respectively. Sagar reported 28,079 vaccinations while Dhar reported 30,917, Rewa 23,970 and Satna 21,195 ,Chhindwara 25,326, Sehore 26,611, Balaghat 19,279 and Rajgarh reported 19,443 vaccinations. Ratlam reported 27,251 while Morena, Betul and Harda reported 20,614; 20,233 and 20,738; respectively. Similarly, Khargone, Shivpuri and Khandwa reported 22,198; 22,231; 22,004 respectively.

Six new COVID-19 cases in state

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported six new cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 7,91,738, an official from the state health department said. With no fresh casualties, the toll stands at 10,512, while the count of recoveries reached 7,81,077, the official said, adding that the state is currently left with 149 active cases. At least 75,587 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,39,27,528, the official said.