Madhya Pradesh: Over 7,000 villages missing from PM crop insurance portal

More than 7,000 villages of the state are missing from the portal of Pradhan Mantri Phasal Bima Yojana, which means that the farmers of these villages will not get compensation in case their crops suffer losses due to natural or man-made calamity.

State Congress media cell vice president Bhupendra Gupta said BJP government may be patting itself on its back for providing insurance cover to farmers in the state, but reality is different. “Hundreds of villages of Betul district find no mention on the portal. I want to ask the agriculture minister Kamal Patel how the farmers of these villages will get insurance claims,” Gupta remarked.

He said state government failed to decide the name of insurance company till August 28, the last date for doing it. It then got the deadline extended till August 31 by pleading with the Centre. More than two weeks have passed since the deadline ended while thousands of farmers have yet to be registered.

He also alleged that the state government has helped the insurance company to make a profit of over Rs 5 crore by handing over work of documenting details of over 40 lakh farmers to the banks. Gupta has demanded that the state government should ask the insurance company to extend the deadline till all the details are uploaded on portal. “If this is not done, lakhs of farmers will be deprived of the insurance cover,” he said.