 Madhya Pradesh: Over 50 Congress Workers Planning Protest During Jan Aashirwad Yatra In Morena Detained
The members were brought to the police station as part of preventive measures.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Around fifty Congress members, including the city president, were apprehended by the police on Friday in Morena for planning to stage a protest during the Jan Aashirwad Yatra.

The members were brought to the police station as part of preventive measures. They are presently being held at the Dimni Police Station.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident that unfolded in Sabalgarh, Congress members voiced their dissent during the Jan Aashirwad Yatra by raising slogans against the Chief Minister and displaying black flags as a form of protest.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is a massive undertaking, with a total of five Yatras scheduled to commence from different regions of the state. These Yatras will feature senior party leaders and cover all the assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, spanning a distance exceeding 10,000 kilometers by the time it concludes on September 25th.

BJP has launched Jan Ashirwad Yatra to seek blessings of the people on the basis of the good works done by my government.

