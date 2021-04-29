Madhya Pradesh: Over 150 staffs of BHEL covid positive, 30 death witnessed

BHOPAL: Over 150 staffs of BHEL have been infected with corona infection so far in the second wave of the corona. BHEL, which is supplying oxygen to the public as well as private hospitals for COVID patients, has witnessed the death of 30 of its staff due to corona. All 108 beds are full in Kasturba Hospital BHEL. BHEL is producing oxygen for COVID patients but its staffs are not safe.

BHEL township covers Barkheda, Habibganj, Govindpura, Piplani where corona infection has spread in public. Local MLA Krishna Gaur had written letter to BHEL management to close down a plant for time being as so many staffs were infected and 30 staff died.