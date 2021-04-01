Madhya Pradesh: Outsourced employees in electricity dept to lose bonus

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Central Zone Power Distribution Company has decided to end the bonus given to its outsourced employees. The Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers has opposed the move.

The fact came to the fore after the distribution company issued a tender to hire outsourced employees. The new tender document hasn’t mentioned any provision to give bonus to the employees- a condition that was always part of the tender.

“The power company depends heavily on outsourced employees as it is facing a manpower crunch. The Central Discom employs about 10,000 outsourced workers from field to staff offices,” said state convener of employees forum, VKS Parihar.

It needs to be inquired as to why the new tender document has removed the clause of providing bonus to outsourced employees. Removing the bonus from their salaries will decrease their salary by Rs 900 per month.

At a time when inflation is increasing day by day, cutting salaries of outsourced employees will add to their problems, said Parihar.

On the other hand, the outsourced employees have decided to lodge a protest if the condition of tender document is not changed to its previous years. It also smells of some conspiracy indicating that some officials are hand in glove with some companies that provide manpower. They want to benefit the companies on the cost of poor outsourced employees, said an outsourced employee.