Madhya Pradesh: Outbreak due to viral fever in Gwalior Chambal, three children admitted on one bed

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Viral fever is spreading rapidly in Chambal region and this time, children seem to be worst hit by it. All the wards of Kamalaraja Hospital, the biggest in Gwalior Chambal zone, are completely filled. Three children are being admitted on one bed in the wards of the hospital.

Till now, over 500 children have been admitted of viral fever, in which, condition of more than 12 are said to be critical.

The situation in Gwalior-Chambal can be gauged from the fact that the number of patients being admitted to the OPD of Jayarogya Hospital is breaking records. The number of people who arrived for treatment crossed 3,200, including 188 children. According to doctors, more than 1,000 children are ill in the city, out of which 70 to 80 percent are in the grip of viral.

The hospital administration claims that the children are suffering from viral fever. However, questions are being raised as this is the first time that children suffering from viral fever are recovering in 20 to 25 days.

Dr. Ajay Gaur, President of Paediatrics Ward of Kamalaraja Hospital said that children suffering from viral have complaints like fever, cold, cough, vomiting and diarrhea. Along with this, they are getting cold and tremors along with body ache. “Due to the admission of such a large number of children in the hospital at the same time, the arrangements here are getting disturbed. Due to less number of beds in the hospital, 3-3 children are being admitted on one bed.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:43 PM IST