Madhya Pradesh: Orphaned children deprived of two months’ pension

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The children who have lost parents to the two waves of the pandemic have been deprived of the pension of Rs 5,000 given by the government, say officials.

The government launched a pension scheme for the children who have lost parents to the pandemic.

The children have lodged complaints to the higher authorities that they have not got the pension for the past two months.

As a result, they are facing difficulties, the complaints said.

There are nearly 27 orphaned children in the district and nearly 391 have lost their single parent, officials said.

Such children are living with their relatives who told the Free Press that 20 children have not been given pension for the past three months.

In Lasudia Parihar village, the elderly grandparents look after the children whose uncle Jitendra Ahirwar said that the money had been transferred to the bank accounts only once, and, after that, not a single penny was given to the children.

In Charvah village of Budhni, orphaned children stay with their elder sister who said that the pension money had not been deposited to the accounts for the past two months.

When the issue was put up before an officer of the Women and Child Development Department Praful Khatri he has said that pension of directorate the Women and Child Development transfers the money to the accounts of children.

He said, “It is true that the children have not been given the pension amount for the past two months and senior officials have been informed about it.”

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:33 PM IST