e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Organisations demand justice for Muslim victims in Raisen district

Another organisation, Barkatullah Youth Forum, has also written a letter to the chief minister and director general of police in this connection.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several organisations have demanded compensation and justice for Muslim victims in Raisen. They have written letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and accused the police and administration of targeting Muslims.

“Muslims are being targeted in and around Silwani town in Raisen district. Houses, vehicles and shops of Muslims were torched. The crowd of people from adjoining villages gathered, pelted stones and entered houses and injured lot of people. Yet no action has been taken against them,” said Sheikh Aziz Mansuri, of All India Mansuri Samaj.

Aziz said that he had sought appointment with chief minister to apprise him of the incidents that happened in Raisen. “We demand impartial inquiry into the matter,” he added.

Another organisation, Barkatullah Youth Forum, has also written a letter to the chief minister and director general of police in this connection. Besides, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, Madhya Pradesh chapter, has sought justice.

ALSO READ

Raisen: 1 killed, over 50 injured in clash between Muslims and Tribals Raisen: 1 killed, over 50 injured in clash between Muslims and Tribals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:54 PM IST