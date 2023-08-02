Madhya Pradesh: Oral Hygiene Day Observed In Jabalpur

FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Periodontology in association with the Department of Public Health Dentistry celebrated Oral Hygiene Day 2023 on Tuesday. Students from the BDS first to fourth year took part in various competitions held on the occasion.

The patients, who underwent scaling procedure, were informed about the importance of oral hygiene.

They were briefed about the impact of poor oral hygiene on systemic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, pregnancy and arthritis. Prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners in various competitions.

