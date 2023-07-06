Madhya Pradesh: Option To Apply For Ayushman Cards Available On The Online Portal Of Health Department

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has rolled out a new facility for all the persons desirous of applying for the Ayushman card. Beneficiairies of the Ayushman card scheme will now be able to apply online, on the portal of the health department at www.bi.pmjay.gov.in@BIS@selfprintCard.

The ones who are willing to apply for the Ayushman card will be required to click on the aforementioned link and choose the option for the Aadhar card. After choosing it, the person will have to choose the “PMJAY” scheme, select the state (Madhya Pradesh) and enter his/her mobile number.

After being done with this, the applicant will receive a One-time password (OTP) on the mobile number linked to their Aadhar card. They will then be required to enter the OTP and apply for the Ayushman card.

People who want to apply for Ayushman card online can also visit their nearby public service centre to get the aforementioned process done and receive their respective Ayushman card.