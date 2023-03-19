 Madhya Pradesh: Operation Ojaswini in Jabalpur to curb crime against women
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Operation Ojaswini has been introduced in the city under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna. The initiative is aimed at curtailing crime against women in the city. Under the initiative, slogans to raise awareness about crimes against women were written on the walls while paintings were also made on the subject at schools, colleges and prominent localities on Sunday.

In addition to paintings and slogans, helpline numbers to report crimes have also been mentioned, which include women helpline number 1090, child helpline number 1098, cyber crime helpline number 1930 and Dial-100 number, to apprise the residents regarding the same.

Women police officials present on the occasion told the media that the operation would reduce fear among women, specially those residing in slums. They added that such women will be taught how to contact on the helpline numbers in case a serious crime takes place around them. They will also be assured of action by police, in case they fall victim to crime, women officials said.

