Madhya Pradesh: Operation lotus still on, three more Congress MLAs on BJP radar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Operation Lotus is showing no signs of abetting despite its return to power.

After Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to BJP with 22 legislators, two law-makers Pradyumnya Singh Lodhi and Sumitra Devi have left the Congress.

Three more legislators of the party are on BJP’s radar. According to sources in the BJP, one more Congress MLA may take party’s membership this month.

Those legislators are in touch with the BJP leaders. BJP’s state president VD Sharma has also come in contact with them. Cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadoria is playing an important role in the Operation Lotus.

The BJP has been in touch with these legislators for past several months. When the Congress was in power, it tried to keep its legislators together, but they have been disenchanted with the party.