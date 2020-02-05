Madhya Pradesh: Only 8 % of 1.17 cr ration cards find place in genuine category

BHOPAL: After food department’s verification of ration cards only 8% have been successfully placed in genuine category after being linked with Aadhaar cards.
After complaints of fake ration cards and food supplied in more than required quantity, food department decided to link the ration cards with Aadhaar card to ascertain genuine beneficiaries.
In the previous regime government had made 1, 17, 19, 999 ration cards. A verification drive started by current regime has slashed down lakhs of beneficiaries whose documents didn’t stand scrutiny.
Department, on the instructions of central government started linking the ration cards with Aadhar cards and started biometric provisions to stop illegal leakage of subsidized food ration.
Beneficiaries whose aadhar cards have been linked can now buy ration from government outlets irrespective of their wards. They are placed under ‘most genuine’ category. Their number stands at 24,6701. Overall 77,0975 beneficiaries have been registered under ‘partially online’ category.
During verification, till date 92,31,467 ration cards have been placed under suspected category either due to incomplete documents or suspected identities.
Government sources said that putting more than 92 lakh ration cards holders in suspect list was due to administration’s slackness.
The relief comes in form of biometric attendance where more than 84 lakh ration card holders have been verified. Sources indicated that it is highly likely that names of more than 10 lakhs beneficiaries would be slashed from the list.
This would also bring reprieve for the government in a manner that central government has also cut its share of subsidized food quota to states.
