Madhya Pradesh: Only 8 % of 1.17 cr ration cards find place in genuine category

BHOPAL: After food department’s verification of ration cards only 8% have been successfully placed in genuine category after being linked with Aadhaar cards.

After complaints of fake ration cards and food supplied in more than required quantity, food department decided to link the ration cards with Aadhaar card to ascertain genuine beneficiaries.

In the previous regime government had made 1, 17, 19, 999 ration cards. A verification drive started by current regime has slashed down lakhs of beneficiaries whose documents didn’t stand scrutiny.

Department, on the instructions of central government started linking the ration cards with Aadhar cards and started biometric provisions to stop illegal leakage of subsidized food ration.