Madhya Pradesh: Only 7% colleges have principals, remaining depend on in-charges

BHOPAL: Only 7% colleges run by the higher education department have regular principals. The remaining are dependent on in-charge principals. Admitting this, higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that all colleges would get regular, full-time principals within a month.
Yadav said that orientation programmes for principals had been started. Once full-time principals are appointed, it will create more than 400 teaching jobs. This way, more guest scholars would be invited and almost all guest scholars that were rendered jobless would get back into the system, said Yadav. The minister admitted that only 7% colleges had officiating principals, while 93% colleges had in-charge principals, affecting the studies of thousands of students.
Industry-friendly courses
The department of higher education will take steps to start new vocational courses that are more industry-friendly and enhance employment opportunities. Minister Yadav admitted that the list of vocational courses needed a complete overhaul.
The most common vocational courses offered in colleges include sewing and mehndi classes, beautician’s course, and courses on organic manure, computer operating, sales or marketing executives and so on, while, in reality, these courses have failed to generate any employment. “Officials have been instructed to coordinate with the appropriate authorities and design courses according to the local market and its needs,” said minister Yadav.
New Education Policy
The New Education Policy will be implemented in a phased manner from the next academic session.
Principal secretary Anupam Rajan said that students coming for regular classes to colleges have to bring their parents’ consent. Online classes for all classes and courses will continue along with in-class lectures.
