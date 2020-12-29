Madhya Pradesh: Only 7% colleges have principals, remaining depend on in-charges

BHOPAL: Only 7% colleges run by the higher education department have regular principals. The remaining are dependent on in-charge principals. Admitting this, higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that all colleges would get regular, full-time principals within a month.

Yadav said that orientation programmes for principals had been started. Once full-time principals are appointed, it will create more than 400 teaching jobs. This way, more guest scholars would be invited and almost all guest scholars that were rendered jobless would get back into the system, said Yadav. The minister admitted that only 7% colleges had officiating principals, while 93% colleges had in-charge principals, affecting the studies of thousands of students.

Industry-friendly courses

The department of higher education will take steps to start new vocational courses that are more industry-friendly and enhance employment opportunities. Minister Yadav admitted that the list of vocational courses needed a complete overhaul.