Madhya Pradesh: Only 35 Dial-100 Vehicles Active In State Capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The activity of Dial-100 first response vehicles (FRVs) has drastically reduced in the city from past few months, as 15 out of 50 of them are lying defunct. The state capital, where upkeep of law and order is of utmost prominence, is struggling to ensure the same through 35 Dial 100 FRVs.

The Dial-100 FRVs are needed almost every other month for union ministers and other luminaries who arrive in the city. Patrolling across the city has also come to a halt due to inadequate number of vehicles.

When Dial-100 FRVs were not defunct, patrolling was decent in Bhopal. Absence of patrolling has led to rise in serious crimes like robbery and extortion, specially those taking place during late night. The police tried to cover up the issue by saying that accused involved in the crimes were arrested.

When contacted, additional police commissioner (law and order) Awadhesh Goswami said a letter would be written to police headquarters soon, to bring the issue to its notice.

