Madhya Pradesh: Only 10 of 52 districts report Covid-positive cases above 10

BHOPAL: Only 10 out of 52 districts reported corona-positive cases numbering above 10 in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. These districts are Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone, Sagar, Ujjain, Rewa, Dhar, Hoshangabad and Panna. The corona-positive rate is 2.4 per cent in the state. Consistently, Madhya Pradesh has continued to report a low corona-positive case load. However, four major cities Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur still report comparatively higher numbers of corona cases. Besides, other districts, too, sometimes report an increased number of corona cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 614 corona-positive cases, pushing its tally to 247,436 and toll to 3,691 with nine new deaths on Friday. A total of 8,324 are active cases, while 235,421 patients were cured in Madhya Pradesh with 809 being cured in a single day. A total of 25,324 samples were sent for testing at the state level and 164 samples were rejected at the time of testing. This rejection of samples is problematic for the health department.

Indore reported 148 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 56,254 and toll to 902, while Bhopal reported 168 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 40,566 and toll to 588. Gwalior and Jabalpur recorded 11 and 46 corona-positive cases, respectively.

In the districts

Khargone reported 25 corona-positive cases, while Sagar reported 20 and Rewa and Hoshangabad reported 13 cases each. Panna reported 10 corona cases. Niwari, Agar-Malwa, Ashok Nagar, Umaria, Alirajpur, Bhind and Khandwa did not report any positive case. Dindori, Mandla, Tikamgarh, Guna, Harda and Neemuch reported only one positive case each.