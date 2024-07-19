Madhya Pradesh: Only 0.14% Of Government Schools Secure A Grade

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only 0.14% of schools in the state secured an A grade during academic monitoring held recently. Despite poor performance of schools, state school education minister Uday Pratap Singh said efforts were underway to improve standard of education in government schools. In next few months, conditions will become better, he added.

A recent academic monitoring conducted by school education department in state's 8,517 government schools from Class 9 to 12 revealed absence of basic academic standard and quality. About 2% of schools secured B grade, 43.7% of schools secured C grade, 45.6% of schools secured D grade and 8.4% of schools secured an E grade.

Schools were evaluated on the basis of basic infrastructure, teaching and learning, student progress, teacher performance, school management, inclusion, community participation, and the allocation and use of funds.

The academic monitoring initiative is part of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan. The primary objectives are to gather accurate information through inspections, grade schools, and prepare school report cards, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and rewarding high-performing schools.

In Bhopal region, no school secured an A grade, 1.2% secured B grade, 26.7% secured C grade, 20.9% secured D grade and 0.8% secured E grade in the evaluation.

Experts' view

Former Government Subhash School principal Sunita Saxena said reason for poor quality was low attendance of teachers and students in rural areas. Educationist BN Trishal said insufficient monitoring by district education officers and other government officials was responsible for poor academic performance.