Madhya Pradesh: One swept away, 300 stranded as Guna receives 16-cm rain in 10 hrs

Bhopal: A man swept away while crossing a culvert and 300 others were stranded near Guna and Barha after former received 16 cm rain in 10 hours on Friday. Triveni and other rivers are overflowing in Vidisha, Ashok Nagar and Guna. Rainwater coming from Rajasthan has compounded the woes.

Many villages are marooned in Ashok Nagar, forcing administration to shift focus from Gwalior-Chambal belt to Vidisha, Guna and Ashok Nagar. Revenue Secretary Gyaneshwar Patil said, “State Disaster Management team is facing difficulties in accessing the area. Even, Rajasthan’s state disaster team has been able to reach the area. We are trying to access the place marooned in rain. As many as 300 people are stranded there.” In fact, Central MP is the new epicentre of rain.

The region is experiencing heavy rainfall since Thursday night. Weatherman has warned of rain or thunder-shower at many places in 9 divisions, including Bhopal and Jabalpur. Almost the entire MP received intermittent rain in last 24 hours.

Bhopal has received 1 inch rain in last 24 hours. So far Bhopal has received 615mm rainfall in the rainy season. Gwalior-Chambal belt recorded just 1.3cm of rain on Friday. Weatherman has warned of rain in Madhya Pradesh, including Guna, Vidisha and Bhopal in next 24 hours.

As monsoon is active in Malwa-Nimar region as well, seven sluice gates of Sanjay Sagar Dam in Vidisha and eight gates of Kundalia Dam in Rajgarh district were opened. Mandsaur, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Sehore, Raisen and Sagar are receiving heavy downpour. The activity is likely to continue for next 24 hours. As per meteorological department, low pressure area is persisting over Northern parts of the state. The system has already caused very heavy rains in Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh in the last few days.

Orange, Yellow alerts for 17 districts

Weatherman has sounded an ‘orange alert’ with possibility of 20cm rain in Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Rajgarh districts. Yellow alert has been sounded for Sehore, Shajapur, Neemuch, Agar, Mandsaur, Datia, Sheopurkalan, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari districts