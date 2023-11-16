 Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Two Injured After Two Bikes Collide
Another youth was coming from the opposite direction on another bike, and, on the way, when they tried to cross a ditch, the two bikes collided.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A biker was killed and two injured at the Nagaur-Bartha turn after two bikes collided with each other on Wednesday.

After the bikes collided, commuters took the injured to the hospital.  Two youths were going from Barathia to their respective villages on a bike.

The injured youths, identified as Ramkrishna Sen and Deshraj Kol, were sent to the district hospital. The youth who died was identified as Tej Bali Choudhary.

Because there is deep ditch on the road, the bikes went out of control and collided with each other. The police handed over the body of Choudhary to his family members after the postmortem.

