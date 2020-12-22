Madhya Pradesh: One held for manufacturing, supplying fake fertilisers in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A man has been arrested here for allegedly manufacturing and supplying fake fertilisers and pesticides of branded firms in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The police nabbed Mayank Khatri from neighbouring Narsinghpur district on Monday night, additional superintendent of police G P Khandel said.

The accused had been absconding following a joint raid conducted by officials from the agriculture, tax departments and district administration at a godown near Khajri-Khiriya bypass, the official said.

A huge quantity of coal dust, marble rock powder, salt and chemicals, besides plastic bags bearing names of branded firms were seized during the raid, he said.

The equipment used in production including weighing and packaging machines were also seized in the raid, he said. The accused allegedly supplied the fake products to Malwa, Rewa, Satna among other places in the state, the official said.

The police are investigating the role of the godown owner and persons who supplied raw material to the accused, he added.